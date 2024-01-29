Classy Portsmouth, Plymouth, Ipswich and Leeds followers unite to help ex-player forced to sell his title medal to fund court case
The midfielder scored eight times in 42 appearances for the Blues during the 2011-12 campaign, before leaving for Leeds.
Generous Pompey fans have joined forces with other supporters to come to the rescue of David Norris in his battle to take his parents to court.
The 42-year-old has been forced to put his cherished League One title medal with Plymouth up for sale on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The heart-breaking move is the latest attempt to raise funds to employ a solicitor after claiming his parents had ‘disappeared with my savings’.
According to Norris, he has been unable to track down his mother and father and wants his allegations to be heard in court.
In Sunday’s post, he wrote on @DMNorris19: ‘Thank you, appreciate the support. I didn’t expect this response. My parents have disappeared with my savings so going through solicitors/court to try and get some back but it’s obviously expensive. Ideally if I could get rid with a buy back option that would be great.’
The former Ipswich man’s plight struck a chord with supporters of those teams he represented with distinction, with one Plymouth fan - Janner Royalty - deciding to launch a crowdfunding account to raise £1,000.
Money collected is earmarked to help with Norris’ legal fees, enabling him to keep his prized medal won in 2003-04 with the Pilgrims.
As it stands, a staggering £3,320 has been raised by 242 fans, among them the Pompey family who recognise a player that remains a club icon.
Norris, of course, netted an iconic stoppage-time equaliser at St Mary’s against Southampton in April 2012, a moment which entered club folklore.
The anniversary of his sublime left-footed volley is marked every year by appreciative Pompey supporters on social media, with his popularity assured for eternity.
Likewise, Norris is proud to be associated with that goal, describing it as ‘the best single feeling of my career’ in Played Up Pompey Too.
Now, more than 11 years later, he has been stunned at how football supporters still treasure his playing days to rally round in his time of need.
He has since posted: ‘I don’t know where to start. I was just trying to raise some money to help with solicitors/court costs but overwhelmed beyond belief for everyone’s support.
‘Thank you for allowing me to keep the medal, can’t believe the response. Once it’s over I will pay back or donate back.’
Norris still plays for Northern Premier League Premier high-fliers Lancaster City. To donate to Norris' JustGiving fund visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/NorrisTitleMedal?utm_term=knw2G64xm