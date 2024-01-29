Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Generous Pompey fans have joined forces with other supporters to come to the rescue of David Norris in his battle to take his parents to court.

The 42-year-old has been forced to put his cherished League One title medal with Plymouth up for sale on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heart-breaking move is the latest attempt to raise funds to employ a solicitor after claiming his parents had ‘disappeared with my savings’.

Pompey fans have rallied around David Norris in his time of need.

According to Norris, he has been unable to track down his mother and father and wants his allegations to be heard in court.

In Sunday’s post, he wrote on @DMNorris19: ‘Thank you, appreciate the support. I didn’t expect this response. My parents have disappeared with my savings so going through solicitors/court to try and get some back but it’s obviously expensive. Ideally if I could get rid with a buy back option that would be great.’

The former Ipswich man’s plight struck a chord with supporters of those teams he represented with distinction, with one Plymouth fan - Janner Royalty - deciding to launch a crowdfunding account to raise £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money collected is earmarked to help with Norris’ legal fees, enabling him to keep his prized medal won in 2003-04 with the Pilgrims.

As it stands, a staggering £3,320 has been raised by 242 fans, among them the Pompey family who recognise a player that remains a club icon.

Norris, of course, netted an iconic stoppage-time equaliser at St Mary’s against Southampton in April 2012, a moment which entered club folklore.

The anniversary of his sublime left-footed volley is marked every year by appreciative Pompey supporters on social media, with his popularity assured for eternity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Likewise, Norris is proud to be associated with that goal, describing it as ‘the best single feeling of my career’ in Played Up Pompey Too.

Now, more than 11 years later, he has been stunned at how football supporters still treasure his playing days to rally round in his time of need.

He has since posted: ‘I don’t know where to start. I was just trying to raise some money to help with solicitors/court costs but overwhelmed beyond belief for everyone’s support.

‘Thank you for allowing me to keep the medal, can’t believe the response. Once it’s over I will pay back or donate back.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad