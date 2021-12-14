Their 11 shut-outs so far in the third tier makes them the stand-out performers in this key area – with both Gavin Bazunu and Alex Bass doing their bit to ensure the Blues top this particular table.

But if they are League One’s clean sheet kings, then surely that puts them well-placed to be in the leading side for clean sheets in the top four divisions, too.

That prompted us here at The News to do a bit of research.

And that paid off as we discovered exactly where Danny Cowley’s side currently stand when it comes to keeping the opposition at bay.

Here are the top 20 teams who have kept the most league clean sheets in England’s top four tiers this season.

1. Charlton Athletic - 8 clean sheets Played: 22 Clean sheet percentage: 36% Conceded: 27 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales

2. Middlesbrough - 8 clean sheets Played: 22 Clean sheet percentage: 36% Conceded: 23 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. Huddersfield Town - 8 clean sheets Played: 22 Clean sheet percentage: 36% Conceded: 25 (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Wednesday: 8 clean sheets Played: 22 Clean sheet percentage: 36% Conceded: 21 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales