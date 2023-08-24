The Blues are still eager to shift the out-of-favour 27-year-old from their wage bill ahead of the Friday, September 1 deadline.

The feeling is mutual, with the ex-Sunderland desperate to reinvigorate his stalled career with a switch elsewhere.

Earlier this summer, League Two pair Wrexham and Swindon showed initial interest in Hume, who cost £200,000 when he arrived in January 2022.

That hasn’t progressed sufficiently to convince Pompey that the left-back will soon be departing the south coast.

Nonetheless, as business inevitably ramps up during the final week of the transfer window, there’s belief at Fratton Park there could be late – and unforeseen – developments.

Whether that still involves Wrexham and Swindon remains to be seen, with both clubs currently occupying mid-table positions.

Ironically, the pair last weekend shared a 5-5 draw in a remarkable match which saw the Red Dragons fight back after trailing 4-1 at one stage.

Pompey are running out of time to offload Denver Hume during the summer transfer window. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Indeed, with 13 goals conceded in their opening four League Two matches, nobody in the division has let in more than Wrexham so far.

They are both level on points, with the 13th-placed Robins positioned higher, while also possessing a game in hand.

Hume is out of contract next summer and while the Blues would welcome clawing back a semblance of a transfer fee, they may have to accept a loan arrangement.

Alternatively, he can be declared a free agent should a mutual agreement be reached to rip up his contract.

However, with free agents able to move outside the transfer window, there wouldn’t be any rush to complete a potential move to beat the September 1 deadline.