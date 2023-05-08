News you can trust since 1877
Colby Bishop discusses Portsmouth future amid talk of Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers moves

Colby Bishop revealed he’s planning to be a Pompey player next season.

By Jordan Cross
Published 8th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

But the Blues’ top scorer admitted what lies ahead for him is totally out of his hands, as speculation over his future continues.

Bishop’s form this season saw him complete a clean sweep of Pompey’s player of the season awards, after a campaign in which he’s bagged 24 goals.

That’s prompted talk about the £500,000 arrival’s future, with Ipswich Town and Blackburn two of the clubs credited with interest.

Colby Bishop has been named The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2022-23.Colby Bishop has been named The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season for 2022-23.
Bishop explained that with two years to run on his deal, he’s planning to be around next season.

He said: ‘If I had a crystal ball that could tell me what’s going to happen in the future I’d love it.

‘At the moment I’m contracted here and I’m a Portsmouth player.

‘I don’t concentrate on all the other stuff, it’s not for me to concentrate on. I’m just thinking I’m coming back here whenever we come back in and I’m going to work hard at doing well for the club.’

Despite being happy at Pompey, Bishop knows there could be plenty of twists and turns when it comes to his future.

But with a wedding on the horizon this summer, he’s not getting wrapped up in all the talk.

Bishop added: ‘I’m trying not to say control the controllables because it’s a cliche, but I can only control what I can control. The other stuff is totally out of my hands, it’s not something I can’t control.

‘I’m really not bothered by all the talk. I’ve got an amazing summer to look forward to, so I’m not concentrating the other stuff.

‘A lot of the lads don’t waste their time on that stuff, because it’s not up to us. It’s up to the club.

Football is a funny game, if someone wants me to go or someone wants me to stay it’s not up to me.’

