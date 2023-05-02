The 24-goal striker has tonight been crowned Players’ Player Of The Season at the club’s annual end of season awards dinner.

Taking place at Fratton Park’s Victory Lounge, the gala evening was hosted by Fred Dinenage, with two-time ex-Blues boss Harry Redknapp the guest speaker.

And it was Bishop who scooped the award decided by his fellow players, who recognised his outstanding maiden campaign at Fratton Park.

With one match remaining, the striker has netted 24 times in 51 appearances since his £500,000 switch from Accrington in July.

Sunday’s visit of Wycombe represents the final opportunity to break the 25-goal barrier and follow in the footsteps of Svetoslav Todorov (26) and Brett Pitman (25) in modern times.

In addition, a Player Of The Season vote among those present at the dinner would hand Bishop his second award of the evening.

Elsewhere, Goal Of The Season was taken by Marlon Park for his volley against Exeter at Fratton Park in January.

Harvey Laidlaw was chosen as Academy Player Of The Season following an impressive campaign for the first-year scholar.

The attacking left-back made his first-team bow as a substitute against Aston Villa Under-21s in October and totalled 32 appearances and five goals for the under-18s.

Pompey Women’s Player Of The Season is central defender Jazz Younger, with energetic winger Sophie Quirk named as Young Player Of The Season.

In addition, the squad chose long-serving goalkeeper Hannah Haughton as their Players’ Player Of The Season.