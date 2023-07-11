However, Kusini Yengi and Gavin Whyte are not included in the 22-man squad on duty at Nyewood Lane, although both are fit.

Instead Academy pair Koby Mottah and Sam Folarin step up in otherwise a first-team squad taking on Robbie Blake’s men.

Morrell, Lane, Yengi and Whyte were the absentees against Europa FC on Thursday, having been given additional time off.

Yet Lane and Morrell will both turn out in the second half as John Mousinho names different line-ups for each half taking on the Rocks.

Although Regan Poole, who last night became the Blues’ 10th pre-season capture, does not feature.

Meanwhile, Scully is able to play after coming off against Europa, although Joe Rafferty, Colby Bishop and Christian Saydee miss out with slight knocks.

Pompey First Half: Norris, Dockerill, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Jewitt-White, Pack, Lowery, Mottoh, Scully, Vincent.

John Mousinho's side are taking on Bognor this evening. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages