Colby Bishop missing, but pair handed first pre-season outings as strong Portsmouth side taken on Bognor

Joe Morrell and Paddy Lane feature for Pompey for the first time this summer as the Blues make the short trip to Bognor.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 18:48 BST

However, Kusini Yengi and Gavin Whyte are not included in the 22-man squad on duty at Nyewood Lane, although both are fit.

Instead Academy pair Koby Mottah and Sam Folarin step up in otherwise a first-team squad taking on Robbie Blake’s men.

Morrell, Lane, Yengi and Whyte were the absentees against Europa FC on Thursday, having been given additional time off.

Yet Lane and Morrell will both turn out in the second half as John Mousinho names different line-ups for each half taking on the Rocks.

Although Regan Poole, who last night became the Blues’ 10th pre-season capture, does not feature.

Meanwhile, Scully is able to play after coming off against Europa, although Joe Rafferty, Colby Bishop and Christian Saydee miss out with slight knocks.

Pompey First Half: Norris, Dockerill, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie, Jewitt-White, Pack, Lowery, Mottoh, Scully, Vincent.

John Mousinho's side are taking on Bognor this evening. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJohn Mousinho's side are taking on Bognor this evening. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
John Mousinho's side are taking on Bognor this evening. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey Second Half: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Mnoga, Shaughnessy, Sparkes, Morrell, Stevenson, Devlin, Lane, Folarin, Hume.

