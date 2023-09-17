News you can trust since 1877
Colby Bishop pinpoints Portsmouth's 'Championship player' as eye-catching form continues at Derby

Regan Poole is Championship quality, according to Colby Bishop.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 17th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
The central defender has been a revelation since arriving on a free transfer from Lincoln, yet was horrified after conceding a late penalty against Derby.

Tom Barkhuizen’s cross from the right bounced up and struck Poole on the arm, allowing substitute James Collins to net a penalty in the 85th minute.

Thankfully, Bishop then registered his fourth of the season in the fifth minute of time added-on as the Blues snatched a dramatic point in a 1-1 draw.

And afterwards, the goal hero was quick to praise the contributions of Poole.

He told The News: ‘Regan’s brilliant, I think he has been absolutely outstanding.

‘He really shines out and is going to have a very, very good season.

‘I’ve played against him before and he’s difficult to play against. When I heard he was coming here, I thought “What a signing that is”.

Regan Poole celebrates with Zak Swanson after Pompey's late, late leveller at Derby. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA WireRegan Poole celebrates with Zak Swanson after Pompey's late, late leveller at Derby. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire
Regan Poole celebrates with Zak Swanson after Pompey's late, late leveller at Derby. Picture: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

‘I played against him when he was at right-back and I was drifting onto him, and against him at centre-half, and he has always given me a tough time.

‘He’s aggressive, good on the ball, he’s athletic, makes good decisions, what more do you want from a centre-half?

‘Regan’s a Championship player, a lot of this squad is good enough to play in the Championship.

‘He’s more than capable and luckily enough is here and helping us.’

Poole was among 14 summer signings at Fratton Park, yet arguably has so far made the biggest impact consistently.

Certainly Lincoln fans expected him to find a Championship destination after rejecting a new contract to become a free agent, but instead arrived on the south coast.

Bishop added: ‘He has made a difference and has done well.

‘If he keeps doing what he did on Saturday, that's unreal and can only benefit us in what we want to achieve at this club.’

