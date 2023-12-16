Colby Bishop will start his first league game on the bench under John Mousimnho at Shrewsbury today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans on social media have been providing their verdicts on John Mousinho's starting XI for today's trip to Shrewsbury. And the vast majority believe the head coach has made the right call by retaining Kusini Yengi in his line-up, despite top-scorer Colby Bishop’s return from injury following a two-game absence.

The young Aussie has led the line admirably for the Blues in recent games and produced a man-of-the-match display in Monday’s 2-0 win against Bolton, scoring Pompey’s second goal on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many wondered whether he would make way for Bishop, following his recovery from an ankle issue he picked up against Burton. Yet Mousinho resisted the call and has kept faith with the former Western Sydney Wanderers striker as Bishop takes his place among the substitutes. And it’s a decision that has been given the thumbs up by these fans on X, formerly Twitter.

Here’s a selction of the views shared as Pompey take on the Shrews with the same starting XI that beat Bolton.

@MikeOfPompey wrote: 'Battered 2nd in the league, deserve their chance to do it again'. @Jamesr02_ commented: 'Probably the right decision, Yengi after how well he played against Bolton deserves to keep playing'.

@PDThomas75: posted: '100% correct decision', while @PompeyChimes90 stated: 'That is a massive massive call, fair play to Mous'. Thing Yengi will add a different dimension to this one, up the blues!'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continuing the debate, @sebreilly84 wrote: 'Fair play to Mous - Yengi deserved to keep his place!'. @Underwood199520 added: 'Imagine being good enough to leave probably the best striker in league 1 on the bench', with @84Knight stating: 'Good call. If Bishop truly was 100% and able to play 90mins and he’d have come straight back in, that could have killed any confidence/momentum that Yengi had after a great couple of performances.'