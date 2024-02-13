Kusini Yengi celebrates Pompey's leveller from the penalty spot against Cambridge United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

It took a shot in the arm to liven up Pompey, but my what a reaction from the League One leaders.

Trailing to a disputed Danny Andrews header on 39 minutes, there should have been no doubts that the response would be devastating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In truth, there were, especially after a lively opening from John Mousinho’s men had petered out as Cambridge United sucked the life out of the game with none-too-subtle delaying tactics.

Kusini Yengi celebrates Pompey's leveller from the penalty spot against Cambridge United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet this is a Blues side which time and time again have demonstrated their strong character and resilience, fighting back from losing positions.

Sure enough, within five minutes, the recalled Kusini Yengi levelled from the penalty spot to ensure the game was deadlocked at 1-1 heading into half-time.

From that point, Pompey bossed proceedings, with Myles Peart-Harris’ first for the club and a stunning Abu Kamara goal completing the comeback to run out 3-1 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The perfect homecoming for chairman Michael Eisner, son Eric and Andy Redman, who have flown over from America for the week.

Not that it would have felt that way after 39 minutes when Pompey’s players passionately protested that Andrews' header hadn’t crossed the line for Cambridge’s opener.

But this team is different - and that’s why they remain six points clear at the top of League One with 13 matches remaining.

Mousinho made two changes to the side which won 1-0 at Carlisle, keen to freshen up things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yengi replaced Colby Bishop for his first Blues start since December’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy humbling at the hands of AFC Wimbledon - and a maiden League One outing in 2024.

The other alteration was Abu Kamara rewarded for his match-winning Brunton Park impact by replacing Callum Lang in the team.

Bishop and Lang both dropped to the bench for the visit of Neil Harris’ 16th-placed team, who had won just twice away from home in the league all season.

In the opening two minutes, a delightful exchange of passes between Yengi and Myles Peart-Harris saw the Blues surge upfield, before a Cambridge man deflected the ball behind for an early corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yengi had started brightly and, after showing excellent control on his chest before laying the ball off, was taken out late by Ryan Bennett, rightly earning the centre-half a booking.

Then a brilliant break from the back orchestrated by Conor Shaughnessy saw him put the ball down the left for Paddy Lane to race onto and his dangerous low cross was scrambled away.

Yet the match soon petered out as Cambridge gradually found a foothold, while doing their best to kill the tempo by slowing everything down.

The Blues were forced into a substitution on 36 minutes, with Tom Lowery forced out with an apparent hamstring injury, to be replaced by Owen Moxon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cambridge took the lead on 39 minutes following Sullay Kaikai’s corner from the left, which was met with an Andrew header.

Will Norris dived to his right to keep the ball out, but the linesman flagged for it having already crossed the line and the goal stood, putting the U’s 1-0 up.

The Blues responded with a powerful left-footed strike from Yengi outside the box, which fizzed past the far post with keeper Jack Stevens struggling.

Yet it was 1-1 on 44 minutes when Lane drove in a ball from the left and Yengi was clattered into by Bennett for an obvious penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender escaped a second yellow card, although Stevens was booked. Regardless, Pompey’s striker stepped up to comfortably finish in front of the Fratton End.

The Blues had struck back within five minutes of falling behind and now headed in at the break with the scoreline level.

There were no substitutions at the break as Pompey faced a big 45 minutes to force a positive result to bolster their promotion push.

Sure enough, on 59 minutes, Yengi did well to retain possession and feed Lane in the left channel of the box and his low cross was prodded home right-footed by Peart-Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a quick glance at the linesman to see if his flag was raised for off-side, but thankfully there was nothing to report as the Blues celebrated a 2-1 lead.

Pompey were in the ascendancy and extended their lead through a stunning Kamara goal on 71 minutes.

Lane was yet again involved, with a slide challenge which poked the ball to the Norwich loanee on the right wing, who took two touches before curling a delightful left-footed shot in on goal.

The ball struck the underside of the bar, yet that couldn’t prevent it entering the net and it was now 3-1 to the league leaders.