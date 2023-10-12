News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Concerned Portsmouth weighing up whether to end youngster's 'tough' loan away from Fratton Park

John Mousinho is prepared to recall Harry Jewitt-White from his disappointing Hawks loan spell.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Blues boss is ‘evaluating’ the midfielder’s ongoing Westleigh Park stay as he continues to struggle for match minutes,

Frustratingly, the 19-year-old has largely been restricted to bench duty with the National League South side after joining on a season-long loan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now Steve King has arrived to lift their fortunes, with the Hawks presently three points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Most Popular

And as with Harvey Laidlaw (Gosport) and Sam Folarin (Poole), Pompey would consider bringing Jewitt-White back.

Mousinho told The News: ‘It has been tough. It is a side which has been struggling, he has been in and out of the team, and obviously there has been a change of manager, with the manager which brought him in no longer there.

‘It’s a difficult one for Harry, you sympathise with him, but that's part of the remit of going away on loan and trying to learn what it’s all about to be a professional footballer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Still, we are constantly evaluating the loan and seeing how it is, like we did with Harvey Laidlaw and Sam Folarin.

Harry Jewitt-White was an unused substitute for Pompey in the EFL Trophy against Gillingham on Tuesday night. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesHarry Jewitt-White was an unused substitute for Pompey in the EFL Trophy against Gillingham on Tuesday night. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Harry Jewitt-White was an unused substitute for Pompey in the EFL Trophy against Gillingham on Tuesday night. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘If we don’t feel we are getting the most out of the loan then it’s something to consider. It’s not all about minutes, but it’s certainly about experience and where we think they can make the most impact.

‘As we’ve already done this season, we will look to move players about if necessary. Harvey has now gone to Horndean, Sam is back with us and was on the bench for the Carabao Cup against Peterborough. We are always keeping an eye on how they are doing.

‘Obviously Harry wants to play more, he is still involved in training here when he can, but his ambition would be to go out and prove himself at National League South level.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘From our perspective, if you can go and have a good season at National League South level, that puts him in relatively good stead to come and challenge for a spot here.

Harry Jewitt-White, pictured being fouled against Hampton & Richmond, is currently on loan with the Hawks. Picture: Dave HainesHarry Jewitt-White, pictured being fouled against Hampton & Richmond, is currently on loan with the Hawks. Picture: Dave Haines
Harry Jewitt-White, pictured being fouled against Hampton & Richmond, is currently on loan with the Hawks. Picture: Dave Haines

‘The challenge is there for him, get yourself involved when you come on, make yourself undroppable, when you do play make sure you keep your shirt. That’s what I say to all the players here, so it’s no different for the players we have out on loan.

'Although we would never dictate what players can and can’t do when they go out on loan.’

Jewitt-White was named on Pompey’s bench in Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy encounter with Gillingham.

However, he was not among the four substitutes used in the 5-1 victory.

Related topics:John MousinhoFratton ParkPortsmouth