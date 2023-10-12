Concerned Portsmouth weighing up whether to end youngster's 'tough' loan away from Fratton Park
The Blues boss is ‘evaluating’ the midfielder’s ongoing Westleigh Park stay as he continues to struggle for match minutes,
Frustratingly, the 19-year-old has largely been restricted to bench duty with the National League South side after joining on a season-long loan.
Now Steve King has arrived to lift their fortunes, with the Hawks presently three points adrift at the bottom of the table.
And as with Harvey Laidlaw (Gosport) and Sam Folarin (Poole), Pompey would consider bringing Jewitt-White back.
Mousinho told The News: ‘It has been tough. It is a side which has been struggling, he has been in and out of the team, and obviously there has been a change of manager, with the manager which brought him in no longer there.
‘It’s a difficult one for Harry, you sympathise with him, but that's part of the remit of going away on loan and trying to learn what it’s all about to be a professional footballer.
‘Still, we are constantly evaluating the loan and seeing how it is, like we did with Harvey Laidlaw and Sam Folarin.
‘If we don’t feel we are getting the most out of the loan then it’s something to consider. It’s not all about minutes, but it’s certainly about experience and where we think they can make the most impact.
‘As we’ve already done this season, we will look to move players about if necessary. Harvey has now gone to Horndean, Sam is back with us and was on the bench for the Carabao Cup against Peterborough. We are always keeping an eye on how they are doing.
‘Obviously Harry wants to play more, he is still involved in training here when he can, but his ambition would be to go out and prove himself at National League South level.
‘From our perspective, if you can go and have a good season at National League South level, that puts him in relatively good stead to come and challenge for a spot here.
‘The challenge is there for him, get yourself involved when you come on, make yourself undroppable, when you do play make sure you keep your shirt. That’s what I say to all the players here, so it’s no different for the players we have out on loan.
'Although we would never dictate what players can and can’t do when they go out on loan.’
Jewitt-White was named on Pompey’s bench in Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy encounter with Gillingham.
However, he was not among the four substitutes used in the 5-1 victory.