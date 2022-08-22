Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That specific injury to his non-weight bearing leg bone is reportedly not as bad as first feared.

However, the Blues are concerned with an ankle issue Thompson also picked up after being challenged by the Gas’ Glenn Whelan in the 19th minute at Fratton Park.

The 27-year-old is due to have an MRI scan today to assess the extent of the issue.

Despite the update on his condition, it is still not clear how long the midfielder will be out of action for.