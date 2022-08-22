News you can trust since 1877
Confirmed: Pompey midfielder's former Norwich midfielder Louis Thompson suffers double leg break - is now set for MRI scan on ankle injury also picked up after Glenn Whelan challenge

It has been confirmed that Pompey midfielder Louis Thompson suffered a double break to the fibula during Saturday’s 3-1 win against Bristol Rovers.

By Mark McMahon
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 9:49 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 10:46 am

That specific injury to his non-weight bearing leg bone is reportedly not as bad as first feared.

However, the Blues are concerned with an ankle issue Thompson also picked up after being challenged by the Gas’ Glenn Whelan in the 19th minute at Fratton Park.

The 27-year-old is due to have an MRI scan today to assess the extent of the issue.

Despite the update on his condition, it is still not clear how long the midfielder will be out of action for.

Pompey midfielder Louis Thompson receives treatment following a tackle from Glenn Whelan during Saturday's win against Bristol Rovers
