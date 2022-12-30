Conor Chaplin’s verdict on Portsmouth and dashing old side’s hopes with late Ipswich Town leveller
Conor Chaplin felt his Ipswich side were head and shoulders above Pompey on his latest Fratton return.
And the Fratton favourite felt Danny Cowley’s side were limited to chances from deadball situations as it finished 2-2 against the fancied promotion chasers.
Chaplin haunted his old side with an 87th-minute leveller, as Pompey tried to hold on to their advantage against Kieran McKenna’s men.
The Pompey academy graduate viewed the result as two points dropped for his side, however, on the balance of play.
Chaplin told Ipswich’s YouTube channel: ‘It’s a tough one.
‘We’ve come from behind twice so we’ve shown resilience, but on the balance it was two points dropped. That’s my over-riding feeling.
‘I thought we were clearly the better team.
‘It was a worldie for the first goal and a set-piece for the second.
‘They didn’t create anything other than that.
‘I saw Sammy lining it up, so I found myself on the edge of the box and it’s a striker’s instinct to follow the ball in.
‘I made sure I stayed onside and it fell to me.
‘Sometimes it does and sometimes it’s parried out the other way.
‘Thankfully it fell to me and it’s nice to get a tap-in like that and ultimately get a point.’
Chaplin was left frustrated as Pompey were afforded chances to hurt Ipswich from free-kicks.
That Marlon Pack did expertly for the opener, before a set-piece was worked to Denver Hume to cross after the restart for Colby Bishop’s finish.
Chaplin added: ‘In terms of the goals conceded they have been set-pieces in the league.
‘So it’s something we need to eradicate in terms of giving fouls away.
‘I didn’t think we were at our best, but we controlled the game and worked the ball well at times.
‘We didn’t have enough chances,
‘It was a poor goal to concede.
‘We take pride on pur set-pieces, defensive set-pieces.
‘So that was disappointing, especially as they didn’t create anything in free play.
‘That’s the most frustrating thing, gifting them a chance to put the ball in the box.
‘I thought we showed some resilience which was a positive.’