Joe Pigott fires in a first-half shot on his return to John Mousinho's line up at Shrewsbury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesJoe Pigott fires in a first-half shot on his return to John Mousinho's line up at Shrewsbury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Continues to frustrate'...'Well off it'... 'Not at usual standard'... Neil Allen's player ratings for Portsmouth draw at Shrewsbury

Marlon Pack claimed a late point at Shrewsbury, yet it cannot mask an awful Pompey display.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 15th Apr 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST

Shrewsbury could well feel hard done-by to be held to a 1-1 draw, having deservedly taken the lead through Rob Street in the second half, before reduced to 10-men following Tom Flanagan’s dismissal.

Pompey may have avoided defeat, yet few can emerge from the encounter with any credit whatsoever, as the season limps towards its frustrating finish – and here are our player ratings...

Is the only player who can come out of the match and hold his head high. One decent first-half save and good second-half block. His team-mates were poor - not the keeper.

1. Matt Macey - 7 - MOM

Is the only player who can come out of the match and hold his head high. One decent first-half save and good second-half block. His team-mates were poor - not the keeper.

Put in a couple of balls from the right, but couldn’t establish a threatening relationship with Dale down that flank. Defensively solid during the match, as ever.

2. Joe Rafferty - 6

Put in a couple of balls from the right, but couldn't establish a threatening relationship with Dale down that flank. Defensively solid during the match, as ever.

Loose pass led to the attack which provided Shrewsbury’s goal. Otherwise comfortable at the back and in control. Pompey’s issues were undoubtedly further up the pitch.

3. Sean Raggett - 5

Loose pass led to the attack which provided Shrewsbury's goal. Otherwise comfortable at the back and in control. Pompey's issues were undoubtedly further up the pitch.

(Replaced by Di'Shon Bernard on 90 minutes) The pick of the defence, while his diagonal passing once again a useful outlet. Pompey’s defending wasn’t the issue and he was solid throughout.

4. Clark Robertson - 6

(Replaced by Di'Shon Bernard on 90 minutes) The pick of the defence, while his diagonal passing once again a useful outlet. Pompey's defending wasn't the issue and he was solid throughout.

