Marlon Pack claimed a late point at Shrewsbury, yet it cannot mask an awful Pompey display.
Shrewsbury could well feel hard done-by to be held to a 1-1 draw, having deservedly taken the lead through Rob Street in the second half, before reduced to 10-men following Tom Flanagan’s dismissal.
Pompey may have avoided defeat, yet few can emerge from the encounter with any credit whatsoever, as the season limps towards its frustrating finish – and here are our player ratings...
1. Matt Macey - 7 - MOM
Is the only player who can come out of the match and hold his head high. One decent first-half save and good second-half block. His team-mates were poor - not the keeper. Photo: None
2. Joe Rafferty - 6
Put in a couple of balls from the right, but couldn’t establish a threatening relationship with Dale down that flank. Defensively solid during the match, as ever. Photo: National World
3. Sean Raggett - 5
Loose pass led to the attack which provided Shrewsbury’s goal. Otherwise comfortable at the back and in control. Pompey’s issues were undoubtedly further up the pitch. Photo: NationalWorld
4. Clark Robertson - 6
(Replaced by Di'Shon Bernard on 90 minutes) The pick of the defence, while his diagonal passing once again a useful outlet. Pompey’s defending wasn’t the issue and he was solid throughout. Photo: National World