Dane Scarlett netted a 92nd minute winner to seal a 1-0 victory for Pompey.
Check out out player ratings from the triumph at Fratton Park.
1. Josh Oluwayemi - 7
Came to the rescue on a number of occasions both in the first half and second half, denying Joe Powell & Josh Walker from close range. A much better game for the keeper following his display at Plymouth.
2. Joe Rafferty - 7
He marked his comeback with a fantastic outing at right-back. Wouldn’t have known he’s been sidelined for five months.
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Great aerial presence as always, there were plenty of questions about the defender after his performance at Plymouth, but remained strong throughout the evening.
