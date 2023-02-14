News you can trust since 1877
Pompey player ratings from 1-0 win against Burton.

'Continues to get Pompey ticking'...'quite anonymous'...'came to the rescue' - Portsmouth player ratings from 1-0 win against Burton

Dane Scarlett netted a 92nd minute winner to seal a 1-0 victory for Pompey.

By Pepe Lacey
3 minutes ago

Check out out player ratings from the triumph at Fratton Park.

1. Josh Oluwayemi - 7

Came to the rescue on a number of occasions both in the first half and second half, denying Joe Powell & Josh Walker from close range. A much better game for the keeper following his display at Plymouth.

2. Joe Rafferty - 7

He marked his comeback with a fantastic outing at right-back. Wouldn’t have known he’s been sidelined for five months.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Great aerial presence as always, there were plenty of questions about the defender after his performance at Plymouth, but remained strong throughout the evening.

4. Pompey v Burton

Pompey v Burton match ratings.

