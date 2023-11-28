News you can trust since 1877
‘Continues to impress, understated quality, majestic’: Check out Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from Burton Albion win

The ratings are in from Pompey’s win at Burton Albion.
By Jordan Cross
Published 28th Nov 2023, 21:51 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 22:11 GMT

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at the Pirelli Stadium?

Central to Pompey’s success. Reacted well when extended by Baah in the first half and then played his part in the killer second goal.

1. Will Norris - 8

Central to Pompey’s success. Reacted well when extended by Baah in the first half and then played his part in the killer second goal. Photo: Jason Brown

Understated quality from the right-back. Totally defendable defensively and always an outlet going forward. Hardly put a foot wrong.

2. Joe Rafferty - 8

Understated quality from the right-back. Totally defendable defensively and always an outlet going forward. Hardly put a foot wrong. Photo: Jason Brown

Continues to impress on his return to the side. The forceful presence we’ve come to expect, but also produced some impressive passing he’s not always associated with.

3. Sean Raggett - 8

Continues to impress on his return to the side. The forceful presence we’ve come to expect, but also produced some impressive passing he’s not always associated with. Photo: Jason Brown

More of the same from the Irishman on his return to the Pirelli Stadium. Such a reassuring presence and went close to scoring with header after break

4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7

More of the same from the Irishman on his return to the Pirelli Stadium. Such a reassuring presence and went close to scoring with header after break Photo: Jason Brown

