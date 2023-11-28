‘Continues to impress, understated quality, majestic’: Check out Jordan Cross’ Portsmouth ratings from Burton Albion win

The ratings are in from Pompey’s win at Burton Albion.
Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at the Pirelli Stadium?
1. Will Norris - 8
Central to Pompey’s success. Reacted well when extended by Baah in the first half and then played his part in the killer second goal. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 8
Understated quality from the right-back. Totally defendable defensively and always an outlet going forward. Hardly put a foot wrong. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Sean Raggett - 8
Continues to impress on his return to the side. The forceful presence we’ve come to expect, but also produced some impressive passing he’s not always associated with. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Conor Shaughnessy - 7
More of the same from the Irishman on his return to the Pirelli Stadium. Such a reassuring presence and went close to scoring with header after break Photo: Jason Brown