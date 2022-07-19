Here’s how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw the performances of Danny Cowley’s men at Brisbane Road.
1. Josh Griffiths - 7
One moment showed his potential as he produced a superb stop to deny Archibald, who was clear on goal. Nothing he could do about Smyth's finish.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. Joe Rafferty - 6
Another dependable showing from the new recruit as he plays catch-up on his match sharpness. Up and down the right flank to good effect.
Photo: Portsmouth FC
3. Clark Robertson - 6
Looking sharper and sharper as the season nears. Going to be a key figure for Cowley's men this season
Photo: The News
4. Haji Mnoga - 5
Put in a sturdy showing which was let down as he was caught out of position for Smyth's goal.
Photo: Jason Brown