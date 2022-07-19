See how Danny Cowley's men fared at Brisbane Road.

Continues to look a class above... Terrorised opponent...one moment showed potential - check out Jordan Cross' Portsmouth ratings from win over Leyton Orient

The ratings are in from Pompey’s pre-season victory at Leyton Orient tonight.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 8:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:35 pm

Here’s how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw the performances of Danny Cowley’s men at Brisbane Road.

1. Josh Griffiths - 7

One moment showed his potential as he produced a superb stop to deny Archibald, who was clear on goal. Nothing he could do about Smyth's finish.

2. Joe Rafferty - 6

Another dependable showing from the new recruit as he plays catch-up on his match sharpness. Up and down the right flank to good effect.

3. Clark Robertson - 6

Looking sharper and sharper as the season nears. Going to be a key figure for Cowley's men this season

4. Haji Mnoga - 5

Put in a sturdy showing which was let down as he was caught out of position for Smyth's goal.

Leyton OrientPortsmouthPompeyDanny CowleyBlues
