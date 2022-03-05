The Blues produced a remarkable performance to defeat Accrington 4-0, despite playing for 69 minutes with 10 men.

Marcus Harness’ 21st minute red card not merely deprived Danny Cowley’s men of a player, but also the team of their designated corner taker.

Spotting his opportunity, Tunnicliffe volunteered himself as an emergency replacement, despite not previously taking them this season for Pompey.

Ryan Tunnicliffe volunteered himself for corner duties against Accrington in the absence of the red-carded Marcus Harness - and claimed two assists. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

The outcome was Sean Raggett and then George Hirst heading home his flag-kick delivery in an excellent team display.

Now Tunnicliffe, who also netted the Blues’ fourth goal, has his sights set on taking over the duty on a permanent basis.

He told The News: ‘Harness was the corner taker at the start and obviously he went off.

‘So when the ball went out for the next corner, I picked it up, looked around and no-one was volunteering, so I thought I’d stick in.

‘I took it on myself and I’m sure the fans are glad that I did because two assists came from that.

‘I’ve got a decent enough technique, I believe in my ability, so I put the corner in. With Raggs in the box, if you get it in the area then I’m sure five out of 10 he is going to nod it in.

‘Just get it into a good area for the big man – and he’s repaid me by sticking it in with a great header.

‘I’ve previously not taken corners at Pompey this season. Obviously we’ve got Ronan, who has a great technique and puts a great ball in, Marcus, while Willo (Shaun Williams) was playing as a set-piece specialist with his corners.

‘I was down the pecking order, but those boys weren’t out there today so I had to step up.

‘I have taken a few at previous clubs when I was younger, but my speed and ability to maybe stop the break means they put me on the edge of the box to shore it up behind them.

‘Hopefully I will be on corners from now on, though.’

Ronan Curtis will be available following suspension to provide corner-taking competition for Tunnicliffe at Crewe on Tuesday night.

Regardless, the former Manchester United midfielder feels the Blues possess the aerial capability to capitalise on such set-piece moments.

Tunniclife added: ‘We practice corners throughout the week and before every game, so you know where Raggs is going to run and where he wants it.

‘I’m sure like every corner, it’s 50 per cent luck and 50 per cent technique. If it goes where you want, hopefully Raggs gets on the end of it.

‘Hirst is a big lad, Raggs and Clark (Robertson), so we have some threats from corners.’

