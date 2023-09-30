Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s many wondering whether this could finally be their year as they maintained their unbeaten start to the League One season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at the Latics.

The win, secured thanks to first-half goals from Regan Poole and Paddy Lane, sees John Mousinho’s side retain their place at the top of the table – a point above Oxford United.

It also means the Blues have stretched their unbeaten run in the league to 21 games, following a strong finish to the previous season.

Off course, there’s plenty of football still to be played between now and May.

But with Pompey navigating their way through a tough-looking September on paper, collecting 13 points from a possible 15, belief is growing amid the fans.

Here’s what been said on x, formerly Twitter, after the final whistle was blown at the DW Stadium.

@paul9lewis1: My word, that is a very very good result. Get in lads.

Paddy Lane scored Pompey's second goal in their 2-1 win against Wigan

@Will_Mason7: Pompey still unbeaten!! Winning games last season we would lose!! Comeback wins! It could be the year ….. #pompey #pup

@iepeach: Lovely! What are great September we have had.

@xLauraXJeanx: Are we… are we actually doing this?!

@MammothEU: Huge team performance today lads.

@BenfieldTim: It might just be happening!!! 7 points from the last 3 away games is massive! Didn’t think we’d get 3!!!

@Team_J_Me1: Got bit lucky at times and made much harder work of it in end than needed to but we got the W over the line which is all that matters.

@PUPethan: Can… can I get excited yet??

@Darryl30804467: 11 points this season from losing positions. Shows the true character of this team.

@JoeKillner: Get in. Big win from a massive month. Well done #pup.