Could this be the man to bolster Portsmouth’s attacking potency as ex-Sunderland man offers services for attacking role?

And the ex-Sunderland man believes he can provide the supply to get his side’s forwards firing on all cylinders.

Hume has stated he’s more than willing to operate as a left winger for Danny Cowley’s side if required.

The 24-year-old promised he’s perfectly open to filling a position he has experience of playing in when he was a youngster.

It comes with Pompey struggling for attacking fluency of late, amid a run of a single success from nine League One fixtures.

Danny Cowley’s men last scored more than one goal in third-tier action at Ipswich at the start of October.

The displays of the Blues’ wide men has been forwarded as one factor in that return, with some up and down form from Owen Dale and Josh Koroma after powerful starts.

Hume is one naturally left-footed option with attacking tendencies Pompey do possess, with Cowley using inverted wingers down the left in Koroma and Ronan Curtis.

Denver Hume.

He said: ‘I’m comfortable anywhere on the left, so I’m open to doing that (playing as a left winger).

‘When I was younger I played further up the pitch.

‘A lot of my senior games have been at left-back or left wing-back.

‘But I can definitely play further forward and I’m happy to be play anywhere that’s required really.

‘The squad we have is really good, and I think we have a lot of different players who offer different types of qualities.

‘If I can offer something different to the team in that sense then of course I’m happy to do that.

‘It’s obviously good to be able to offer something different to what we have, because we are going to need different qualities throughout the season.

‘We’re still in three different competitions, so if I can keep playing well when I get the chance and help the team that’s the important thing.’

Hume believes he certainly possesses the kind of approach which can get Pompey’s forward line firing moving forward.

That’s been seen in his career to date on the front foot, as the Ashington-born man displays a willingness to hit the byline and deliver crosses in traditional fashion.

Hume added: ‘A lot of my game is getting crosses in the box and creating chances.

‘That’s how I base my game really, being positive and getting forward.

‘I want to help the team that way, as well as defensively.

