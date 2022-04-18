Danny Cowley’s men conceded a late leveller at the Mazuma Stadium, sharing the points in the Easter Monday fixture.
Our Blues reporter has given his verdict on proceedings with the Fratton Park outfit now confirmed for another season in League One.
1. Gavin Bazunu - 7
World class save but inconsistent distribution.
2. Hayden Carter - 8
Real quality down the right flank - will be missed next season.
3. Sean Raggett - 8
A moment of quality he may never repeat in his career again.
4. Clark Robertson - 8
Range of passing so important to Pompey’s play.
