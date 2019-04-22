Mark Robins believes his Coventry side didn’t deserve to leave Fratton Park empty-handed.

Pompey secured their seventh straight League One victory after coming from behind to beat the Sky Blues on Easter Monday.

Second-half goals from Tom Naylor and Brett Pitman earned Kenny Jackett’s side the valuable win they needed to maintain their push for automatic promotion to the Championship and to keep their destiny in their own hands

But that was only after Coventry took a ninth-minute lead through Jordy Hiwula and had a Luke Thomas effort cleared off the line by Nathan Thompson after rounding keeper Craig MacGillivray.

That gave Robins plenty to be positive about as they maintain hope of making the play-offs.

And he believes that extra bit of quality Pompey possess was a key factor in their win.

Robins told Coventry’s official website: ‘We’ve come and played and that’s been a really good performance today, it’s just disappointing we haven’t come out on top or got anything from the game.

‘We’ve got a good team and a good group of players that are almost there.

‘We play a really good brand of football, the supporters are behind them, its just that extra bit that we have got to try and get right for next season.

‘They (Pompey) just had those extra couple of players across the pitch that have that extra couple of years under their belts.

‘I think it was a good game, the condition of the pitch was outstanding and the way in which we played on it was pleasing, we have just failed to come out on top and see the job through.

‘But there is no way we deserved to get nothing from that game.’