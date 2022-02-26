The Blues forward picked up his 10th booking of the campaign – which at this stage of the season results in an automatic two-match ban – in the second half of today’s 3-3 draw against Fleetwood.

The Irishman was was brought down five minutes after the restart by a Fleetwood player in a challenge that looked a clear foul.

However, referee Alan Young deemed Curtis’ actions to be simulation and handed the scorer of Pompey’s first goal today a yellow card.

It’s means he’ll now sit out Tuesday night’s visit of Oxford and Accrington’s trip to Fratton Park next weekend.

And it left Pompey boss Danny Cowley dumbfounded by the call made by the match official.

'I think Ronan has got great personality,’ said Cowley.

'He's got a booking now which means he's got a two-game ban, which is just ridiculous because he get absolutely wiped out.

Ronan Curtis will miss Pompey's next two games after picking up his 10th booking of the season against Fleetwood

'He gets wiped out and he gets booked for simulation, which is beyond laughable really.

'He's a big player for us and we'll obviously miss him.'