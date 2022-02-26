'Ridiculous' - Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley slams decision that will cost Blues key man for upcoming games against Oxford and Accrington
Danny Cowley has ridiculed the decision that will see Ronan Curtis sit out Pompey’s next two games.
The Blues forward picked up his 10th booking of the campaign – which at this stage of the season results in an automatic two-match ban – in the second half of today’s 3-3 draw against Fleetwood.
The Irishman was was brought down five minutes after the restart by a Fleetwood player in a challenge that looked a clear foul.
However, referee Alan Young deemed Curtis’ actions to be simulation and handed the scorer of Pompey’s first goal today a yellow card.
It’s means he’ll now sit out Tuesday night’s visit of Oxford and Accrington’s trip to Fratton Park next weekend.
And it left Pompey boss Danny Cowley dumbfounded by the call made by the match official.
'I think Ronan has got great personality,’ said Cowley.
'He's got a booking now which means he's got a two-game ban, which is just ridiculous because he get absolutely wiped out.
'He gets wiped out and he gets booked for simulation, which is beyond laughable really.
'He's a big player for us and we'll obviously miss him.'
The Blues welcomed back Joe Morrell for the visit of Fleetwood, following his three-match suspension for a straight red card against Oxford earlier this month.