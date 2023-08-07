Credit to Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers fans on lively opening day as new boys stir Fratton passion

Only thing good about today was the last minute winner and both sets of fans other than that the ref was rubbish and you played Barton ball good luck for the season

@PompeyJosh03

’ll take it. A point at Pompey is decent just a shame to concede so late on.

@ArunGlover

In honesty you lot had the first half, looked well drilled and to be fair you looked dangerous. Your fans were brilliant, feisty and in good numbers. Well played , second half we threw the sink at you and nicked a goal. Definitely gonna be scary when pompey gel.

@Tazofcourse

Already said I was looking forward to seeing @csaydee101 but this just confirms it for me! Look at that passion, just look. I’m in awe, he’s not been here long! Absolutely love to see it #pompey

Pompey fans were out in force for the League One opener with Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown.

@pompeanut1898

Gotta give Pompey time. Suspect Raggett will return very soon and form a good partnership with Poole. Add some power and dynamism to midfield and getting closer.

@adarkelimited

Here's hoping @Pompey will get a @PaulMerse in before the end of this window. A player like this is key to us getting to the Championship.

@HazzaTWood96

I liked the looks of Sparkes, Yengi, Whyte, and Saydee today. #pompey

@debojono

Well we’re off the mark. Testing conditions, work in progress, deserving of the point. Yengi and Christian certainly the difference makers. Video later #Pompey

@officialfournil

Not a bad point in the end but if we want to get promoted we can’t be dropping points at home to Bristol Rovers. What we take away from it… Yengi should of came on earlier Yengi needs to start next game We need an attacking midfielder.

@PompeyKai

Tough opening game of the season and took a point off one of the big boys! Well done lads UTG

@JayStephenson91

Match #1 2023-24 @Pompey 1-1 @bristolroversfc Deserved point that could be crucial come next May, a long season to go but looking ok. Shame needed to go a goal down before any urgency. A few positives, good substitutions. Poole looked good. Onwards & upwards