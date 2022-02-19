Crewe v Portsmouth: team news, predicted XIs, what's been said, form guides and key stats

Here’s all you need to know about the fixture at Gresty Road (3pm).

Crewe team news

Crewe boss David Artell could be without Arsenal loanee Ryan Alebiosu for the visit of Pompey.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The right-back endured a back problem during Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat against Wigan and was withdrawn after 20 minutes.

There’s optimism in the Railwaymen ranks that he could be available but a decision will be left late.

Crewe will, however, be without central defender Billy Sass-Davies, who is out for the season with a calf injury.

His injury led to Artell taking a look at an unknown triallist during the week but no deal has been agreed between the player and the club.

Pompey travel to Crewe today in League One

On-loan Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson could return after serving a three-match ban.

Predicted line-up: Dave Richards, Connor O'Riordan, Travis Johnson, Tariq Uwakwe, Luke Offord, Tom Lowery, Luke Murphy, Regan Griffiths, Bassala Sambou, Chris Long, Daniel Agyei. Subs not used: Connor Salisbury, Rakeem Harper, Chris Porter, Scott Robertson, Callum Ainley, Josh Lundstram, Will Jaaskelainen

Pompey team news

Pompey midfielder Jay Mingi could find himself in contention to be involved in Saturday’s visit to Crewe.

The youngster, who had a successful trial with the Blues in the summer and was handed a one-year-deal, is yet to feature this season.

He’s instead spent the majority of the first half of the campaign impressing while on loan at Maidenhead.

But now back at Fratton Park and recovered from a dislocated shoulder, the 21-year-old is now in the manager’s thoughts as he looks for a route back up the table.

Mingi has been training with the first team, who remain without Joe Morrell (suspended) and Shaun Williams (back) and is in the frame to be included on the bench at the Alexandra Stadium.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs, Denver Hume, Ronan Curtis, Aiden O’Brien, George Hirst. Subs: Ollie Webber, Mahlon Romeo, Connor Ogilvie, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jay Mingi, Tyler Walker, Reeco Hackett.

What’s been said

David Artell

‘Portsmouth have been in transition and I am sure that Nick and Danny would be the first to admit that it hasn’t gone as well as they would have planned but they are implementing their own ideas and way on the club. There has been a few changes there and it takes time.

‘There are still enough games to see them put that run together and reach the play-offs. They still have a chance and whilst they do, it will be a really tough game against them.

‘Portsmouth still have that chance of having a successful season and regardless of which team they put out because they could put out two good ones with the players they have in their squad, they will ask questions of any opponent at this level. It is up to ourselves to come up with the answers.

‘We have got to look at ourselves as well and make sure we improve game-on-game and if we can do that then that is all we can ask for.’

Danny Cowley

‘We want to pick up from where we left off against Doncaster because that second-half performance was the best we’ve played for a while.

‘So we want to take the rhythm and confidence from that match and try to use it to get another positive result.

‘All of the boys have trained with a real motivation this week to try to get into the team and there’s real competition in our squad.

‘Crewe have always had the ability to bring players through, but sold some good ones in the summer and that would have made it tough for David Artell.’

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Crewe: 16/5

1-0 10/1, 2-0 20/1, 2-1 12/1, 3-0 40/1, 3-1 33/1, 3-2 40/1

Pompey: 10/11

1-0 13/2, 2-0 8/1, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 16/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 25/1

Draw: 5/2

0-0 9/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Martin Coy

Key Stats (All competitions)

Crewe

Record this season: P40 W10 D7 L23

League Position: 24th (22 points)

Top goalscorer: Mikael Mandron (9)

Most Assists: Chris Porter (3)

Discipline: 65 yellow cards, 3 red cards

Pompey

Record this season: P38 W15 D8 L15

League Position: 11th (44 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (10)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (5)

Discipline: 60 yellow cards, 2 red card

Form guide

Crewe

L 2-0 Wigan (A) – League One

L 4-1 Accrington (A) – League One

L 4-1 Plymouth (H) – League One

L 1-0 Gillingham (A) – League One

L 2-0 Rotherham (H) – League One

Pompey

W 4-0 Doncaster Rovers (H) – League One

W 2-1 Burton (H) – League One

L 3-2 Oxford (A) – League One

L 2-1 Charlton (H) – League One

L 1-0 Sunderland (A) – League One

Other fixtures

Tonight

Rotherham v Wigan (7.45pm)

Saturday (3pm kick off unless stated)