‘Criticise and we’ll try to prove you wrong’: Danny Cowley's message to the Portsmouth knockers

And the Blues boss underlined his conviction his team are well placed to deliver a fruitful campaign as they battle on three fronts.

Pompey return to league action against MK Dons this weekend sitting two points off the play-offs, with up to three games in hand on those above them.

Cowley’s side are also through to the last eight of the Papa John’s Trophy and looking forward to a mouth-watering FA Cup third round trip to Spurs next month.

There has been a drop in league results after a powerful start however, with one win in 10 and six draws arriving in that period - and the last third-tier victory arriving at Forest Green nearly eight weeks ago.

That has caused some consternation among the detractors, but Cowley highlighted his team are in a strong position as they approach the halfway point of the season.

And the 43-year-old is aware there are plenty who can see the progress he believes is being made, among those taking a negative stance on Pompey’s position.

Cowley said: ‘There’s a lot to be positive for.

Spurs play host to Pompey in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, January 7. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

‘I think we have some games in hand, we’re on the edge of the play-offs and we’re still in two cup competitions going into January.

‘It’s up to people. We’re really appreciative of our support base.

‘We know how passionate they are, and we know naturally with passion there will be some who criticise and see the worst in us.

‘But there will also be a lot who see the very best in us.

Danny Cowley. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘Ultimately, either way it only inspires us to become better people and a better team.

‘If you criticise it’s us trying to prove you wrong, or you unconditionally support us and we’re trying to give you exactly what you want and see in us.

‘For us, we’re just inspired by the passion of our support - and ultimately we’re just trying to make them proud.’

After being hit with injuries over the past couple of months, Cowley can see some light at the end of the tunnel going into the Christmas period as the treatment room begins to clear.

He stressed whatever the external noise, there’s a strong conviction within the Pompey camp about what can be achieved this season.

Cowley added: ‘I genuinely believe the squad is the best it’s been in terms of value for money.

‘We’ve just had some key injuries that hurt of late.

‘But we’re in a pretty good position and we’re happy with where we are.

‘Within these four walls, as a group, we’re really excited for what is to come.

‘I know sometimes there’s some negativity. We accept and understand that.

‘Not everyone can be as positive or as happy as me!

‘Seriously, we’re looking forward to what is to come and really believe in ourselves.

