The Port Vale boss has been linked with the Blues’ vacant head coach role following his impressive performance as Port Vale boss.

The Valiants, who were promoted to League One via the play-offs last season, are presently 11th in the table – four places ahead of Pompey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last night they suffered defeat when two second-half goals from Peterborough’s Ephron Mason-Clark condemned them to a 2-0 home loss.

And, afterwards, Clarke was asked about any potential interest in Pompey’s managerial role.

He told BBC Radio Stoke: ‘For me I love my job here, I get up every morning to try and make this football better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t look and listen to stuff like that, for me it’s focusing on making this group better all the time and making this club better – and that’s what I will continue to do.

‘Of course I am (ruling myself out), I’m really happy here, I signed a long-term deal in the summer, I’m loyal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darrell Clarke guided Port Vale back to League One via the play-offs last season. Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

‘People that know me over the years know I’m loyal, and all I do is wake up thinking how can we get better.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vale Park defeat marked Darren Ferguson’s first match back in his fourth spell as Peterborough boss.

He replaced Grant McCann, who has subsequently been linked with Pompey’s head coach job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann was dismissed two days after Cowley left Pompey – yet, for the Blues, the search for a replacement continues.