Current League One manager and ex-Bristol Rovers boss rules himself out of Portsmouth contention as Blues close in on new head coach
Darrell Clarke has ruled himself out of the Pompey job.
The Port Vale boss has been linked with the Blues’ vacant head coach role following his impressive performance as Port Vale boss.
The Valiants, who were promoted to League One via the play-offs last season, are presently 11th in the table – four places ahead of Pompey.
Last night they suffered defeat when two second-half goals from Peterborough’s Ephron Mason-Clark condemned them to a 2-0 home loss.
And, afterwards, Clarke was asked about any potential interest in Pompey’s managerial role.
He told BBC Radio Stoke: ‘For me I love my job here, I get up every morning to try and make this football better.
‘I don’t look and listen to stuff like that, for me it’s focusing on making this group better all the time and making this club better – and that’s what I will continue to do.
‘Of course I am (ruling myself out), I’m really happy here, I signed a long-term deal in the summer, I’m loyal.
‘People that know me over the years know I’m loyal, and all I do is wake up thinking how can we get better.’
The Vale Park defeat marked Darren Ferguson’s first match back in his fourth spell as Peterborough boss.
He replaced Grant McCann, who has subsequently been linked with Pompey’s head coach job.
McCann was dismissed two days after Cowley left Pompey – yet, for the Blues, the search for a replacement continues.
Pompey yesterday carried out final interviews with candidates, which is scheduled to continue today as they close in on an appointment.