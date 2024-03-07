We all love a football kit, don't we? Whether it's your favourite side's home shirt or that wild away kit that will be remembered for years to come, for many supporters football shirts are simply a must have.

But, the simple truth is that prices of official club merchandise have gone through the roof in recent years, making it harder and harder for supporters to show their colours season on season. As such, many fans may well bide their time until the prices come down later in the campaign.

That's happening across League One right now as clubs cut prices to clear their stock and make way for next season's brand new kit. With that in mind, we take a look at the current price for a home shirt at every League One club to see where Pompey rank. Take a look below.

1 . Lincoln City Lincoln City's home kit is currently priced at £18.40- reduced from £46.

2 . Reading Reading's home shirt is currently £22- which is reduced from £55.

3 . Shrewsbury Town It's currently £25 for Shrewsbury's home shirt- which is reduced from £46.