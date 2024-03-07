Current most expensive League One home kits as Portsmouth's price compared to Derby, Bolton, Charlton & others

The cost of 2023-24 football strips are being reduced across the league as the end of the season nears - but how does Pompey's price compare with their League One rivals?

By Will Jackson
Published 7th Mar 2024, 19:00 GMT

We all love a football kit, don't we? Whether it's your favourite side's home shirt or that wild away kit that will be remembered for years to come, for many supporters football shirts are simply a must have.

But, the simple truth is that prices of official club merchandise have gone through the roof in recent years, making it harder and harder for supporters to show their colours season on season. As such, many fans may well bide their time until the prices come down later in the campaign.

That's happening across League One right now as clubs cut prices to clear their stock and make way for next season's brand new kit. With that in mind, we take a look at the current price for a home shirt at every League One club to see where Pompey rank. Take a look below.

Lincoln City's home kit is currently priced at £18.40- reduced from £46.

1. Lincoln City

Lincoln City's home kit is currently priced at £18.40- reduced from £46. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Reading's home shirt is currently £22- which is reduced from £55.

2. Reading

Reading's home shirt is currently £22- which is reduced from £55. Photo: Warren Little

It's currently £25 for Shrewsbury's home shirt- which is reduced from £46.

3. Shrewsbury Town

It's currently £25 for Shrewsbury's home shirt- which is reduced from £46. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Northampton Town's home shirt is currently £31.50- reduced from £45.

4. Northampton Town

Northampton Town's home shirt is currently £31.50- reduced from £45. Photo: Pete Norton

