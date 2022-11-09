Clubs have reportedly been asked for their view on initiating use of a multi-ball system, which could be introduced as soon as next month.

The Football League are set to adopt the same approach as the Premier League in a bid to speed up play.

The system was launched in the top flight at the start of the campaign with numerous match balls separated across the pitch.

While just one ball is used in the EFL the law could see up to 10, in order to keep to play flowing on a consistent basis.

This would mean one ball will be continuously in action, another would be with the fourth official and the remaining eight positioned in different areas around the ground.

Although ball boys and girls are used at Fratton Park, Premier League clubs were also told that eight ball-assistants would be required for those particular stations.

These assistants would have to make contact with a player before throwing the ball back and must remain neutral when handing it to the opposition.

Pompey are awaiting results of a major EFL survey into the introduction of multiball.

The EFL are looking to bring in a similar rule, with the Daily Mail reporting sides will have to submit their answers by today.

However it wouldn’t be the first time multi-ball was used in the Football League, with the system originally being introduced in 2007 before being scrapped four-years later.

Last term, Pompey boss Danny Cowley was left frustrated by Fleetwood’s use of dark arts with the ball out of play for 34 minutes in their 3-3 draw.

The new approach could be introduced as soon as December 9 with the EFL set to place further orders to supplier Puma.