The 31-year-old’s wretched Pompey spell is now over after the Blues opted against offering a fresh deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Mousinho, Freeman’s desire to be near his family saw him travel from Nottingham most days to attend Pompey training.

The head coach is convinced that impacted negatively on the defender, both mentally and physically, as he struggled to break into the Blues team.

And Mousinho is backing a move closer to his family home to kick-start a flagging career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘Kieron and I had a really good, but brief, chat and wished each other the best of luck.

‘It has not gone to plan for him here, having hardly been involved at all, maybe included in a few squads under me. I think he’s much better off moving back home, getting somewhere closer to his family and taking the commute out of it.

John Mousinho is backing Kieron Freeman to rediscover his motivation for football with a move closer to his Nottingham home. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘He was coming down from Nottingham every day to train. Mentally and physically that’s not great for players to be travelling that amount of time to try to be top-end professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Kieron is a terrific player, he has played in the Premier League and had a really good career, I’m sure he’ll pick up another club. He needs to kick-start that career.

‘He needs that reset, he needs to go again, to get motivated to play football again, and then go from there.

‘Kieron’s not particularly old. He’s towards the back end of his career, but it’s not too late for him, and going back home is the best thing.

‘I just think he’d be a bit more motivated, taking 3-4 hours out of travelling every day, while spending a lot more time with his family.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Cowley recruited Freeman on a free transfer in July 2021, handing him a two-year deal with a club option.

Previously he had been a popular figure in Sheffield United’s march to the Premier League under Chris Wilder, while also spent time at Swansea and Swindon.

Mousinho added: ‘Let’s not forget Kieron was competing with two other right-backs here.

‘There’s definitely a player there, he’s hugely talented, but has a bit to do in terms of getting himself fit and match-ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad