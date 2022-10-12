Danny Cowley insists there remains interest from Australia in the 29-year-old, who continues to be out-of-favour for League One action.

However, the A-League’s transfer window closes on October 15 (Saturday) – and a deal would require to be sealed by that deadline.

Afterwards Cowley praised the attitude of Tunnicliffe and fellow outcast Kieron Freeman – and reiterated he hoped to keep the ex-Manchester United midfielder.

He told The News: ‘We hope Ryan will stay because we’ve obviously lost Louis Thompson and also have Tom Lowery injured at the moment.

‘It’s an area which we thought was probably our strongest – and unfortunately two injuries later it doesn't look so strong anymore.

‘Will he go? Anything is possible in football, but we hope not.

Danny Cowley hopes Ryan Tunnicliffe will remain at Fratton Park - but the clock is ticking. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I thought his and Kieron’s attitude was good. We said at the outset, same attitude, same work ethic and you’ll get the same outcome – and it was proven with five goals.

‘They are good professionals, we have high standards, we expect players to be relentless in their work ethic, to be really focused and determined.

‘This is a brilliant football club and they are fighting to be a regular in the team.’

Tunnicliffe and Freeman, who the Blues attempted to offload during the last transfer window, have impressed of late.

The duo also recently lined-up against Aston Villa Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy, with the Blues recording a 5-0 win.

They were again trusted for Southampton’s visit on Tuesday night, played in front of a 2,543 crowd.

Yet League One outings continue to elude the pair, with two substitute appearances between them in that format this season.

Cowley added: ‘We have worked hard to get the right attitude into place, while on Tuesday night all the boys also came along to support them.

‘There were 15 in training in the morning and they were all here in the evening, cheering on and supporting those that played.

‘I think that says a lot about the group.’

