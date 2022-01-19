Although fielding debutant Tyler Walker in attack alongside George Hirst, Cowley’s men failed to test the Dons keeper sufficiently, particularly in the first half.

The Blues have netted just 29 times in 25 League One fixtures this season – with only Shrewsbury having scored fewer among those clubs positioned outside the bottom three.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clearly goal-scoring is threatening Pompey’s play-off ambition this season – but Cowley was encouraged by their attacking intent at Wimbledon.

He told The News: ‘We have to keep trying to work on the quality in the final action.

‘We are getting into the final third regularly, game in, game out, and we just have to try to improve our quality in and around that area.

‘I have a feeling, with the recruitment we have made in the last 48 hours, that the quality will come and the goals will come.

Danny Cowley is confident Pompey's goal-scoring problems are nearly over. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘If we weren’t creating chances then I worry about my teams, but I see us creating chances and enough opportunities,

‘We are disappointed not to find the winning goal in a game we dominated for large periods – and we created enough chances.

‘But I’ve a good feeling that those little bits of quality – which maybe we have lacked in recent weeks – will come.

‘We just have to keep working. We are close to being a good team, but are not a good team yet.’

Pompey remain ninth in League One following last night’s draw.

They are now five points adrift of the final play-off spot, which is currently occupied by Plymouth.

Although Cowley felt the Blues did enough to triumph over the Dons.

He added: ‘For sure we did enough to win.

‘We had a tough start, which is credit to AFC Wimbledon, who had energy and intensity. You have to earn the right away from home, it doesn’t matter who you are.

‘I thought after 20 minutes we got dominance in the game and had a strong end to the first half. We nearly scored, should have scored, but heroic defending on the goal line just stopped us before half time.

‘In the second half we came out and controlled the game and had some good chances.

‘Mahlon hits the bar, Tyler has one, Ronan has one, Rags has a great header and the keeper made a similar save to the one the MK Dons goalkeeper made on Saturday.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron