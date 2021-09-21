Fratton Park erupts as Sean Raggett bags a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against Plymouth. Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images

Sean Raggett slid home a leveller deep into time added on to secure a 2-2 draw in a pulsating game against Plymouth tonight.

Arriving in front of the Fratton end, it was a special moment for a stadium that until recently had restrictions on supporters being present.

Cowley was delighted how Pompey’s fans stuck by their team after falling behind 2-1 with 10 minutes remaining through Ryan Hardie’s second goal.

And he believes their support influenced the final outcome which ended a run of three successive League one defeats.

Cowley told The News: ‘When you've lost the last three and are 2-1 down with 10 minutes to go, you know you’re going to learn a lot about yourself and the group.

‘I was really proud of their reaction, I was proud of the supporters and I was proud of the football club.

‘There would have been a lot of supporters at a lot of football clubs that would have gone home, been disgruntled, moaned and groaned – yet ours stayed with the players.

‘They say about the Fratton end sucking the ball into the goal. Well, Ronan crosses from the byline, Ellis Harrison heads back, and there is no way that Sean Raggett should get to that ball.

‘Sometimes will is more important than skill. Good on Raggs, good on Fratton Park because they found us a way to get back into the game and take what is only a point.

‘We always want to win here, but sometimes you need moments like this when you are a new group to bring everybody together, to build the relationships and to build the spirit.

‘I saw something I think we can build on going forward and, as a consequence, it may be worth more than the point in the future.’

Pompey surprisingly rolled out a three-man back line for the visit of high-flying Plymouth, which raised the performance levels.

Nonetheless, the manner of both the Pilgrims’ goals was extremely disappointing.

Cowley added: ‘The first half I thought we were really good value, came out the second half and were pleased with the way we started.

‘Then we conceded a really poor goal, which happens, we all make mistakes.

‘The second goal was disappointing from our perspective, to get done twice from the counter attack is tough to take.’

