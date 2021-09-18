Danny Cowley: I take full blame for awful Portsmouth defeat to Cambridge United

Danny Cowley today against Cambridge

The Blues fell to their third defeat on the spin as they fell to 15th in the League One table at Fratton Park with a 2-1 reverse.

The home crowd vented their anger on the half time and full-time whistles - and after conceding the second goal.

Cowley said the buck stopped squarely with him for the defeat.

He said: ‘It’s bitterly disappointing and ultimately I take full responsibility.

‘It was a performance which was well short of what our club and brilliant supporters deserve.

‘I thought we lacked intensity and I thought we lacked aggression and purpose in our play in the first half.

‘We had an awful lot of the ball and Cambridge came to sit in and frustrate - and did a really good job of that.

‘It was a disappointing first goal to concede and that made the game instantly tougher.