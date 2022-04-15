Ronan Curtis has been dropped after Pompey's fine 3-0 success over Rotherham on Tuesday. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Irishman comes in for Ronan Curtis, representing the only change to the Blues side which beat Rotherham so impressively on Tuesday night.

Curtis drops to the bench for what is an unchanged 18-man squad for this afternoon’s visit of ex-Pompey boss Michael Appleton.

That means Louis Thompson (hand), Michael Jacobs (hamstring) and Marcus Harness (knee) are able to retain their places.

The trio had been fitness doubts after collecting knocks in that 3-0 success over the Millers.

For Lincoln, ex-Pompey striker John Marquis starts, handed a recall from the bench and bidding to end 513 minutes without a goal.

Pompey: Bazunu, Carter, Raggett, Roberton, Ogilvie, Morrell, Thompson, O’Brien, Harness, Jacobs, Hirst.