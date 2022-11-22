For the trip to Ipswich, Ronan Curtis is one of seven changes to Pompey's side which drew against Derby on Friday night.

Connor Ogilvie, Owen Dale, Jay Mingi and Dane Scarlett have all kept their places for tonight’s trip to Ipswich.

However, as expected, he has rotated the majority of his squad for the Portman Road encounter against the high-flying Tractor Boys.

Josh Oluwayemi, Kieron Freeman, Michael Morrison, Dever Hume, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Reeco Hackett all start for the Blues.

As does Ronan Curtis, who impressed after coming off the bench in place of Josh Koroma against Derby last week.

Pompey’s strong bench includes Clark Robertson, Sean Raggett and leading scorer Colby Bishop.

They are joined by Dan Gifford, the only Academy player/third-year scholar named in Cowley’s 18-man squad.

Meanwhile, former Pompey player Marcus Harness starts for Ipswich, although the injured Conor Chaplin is not included in their squad.

Pompey: Oluwayemi, Freeman, Ogilvie, Morrison, Hume, Dale, Mingi, Tunnicliffe, Curtis, Hackett, Scarlett.

Advertisement Hide Ad