Joe Morrell is named in a strong Pompey starting XI against AFC Wimbledon. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet it’s still a strong starting XI as the Blues chase the point they require to qualify for the knock-out stages.

Only Dane Scarlett, Zak Swanson, Owen Dale and Ryan Tunnicliffe remain from the side which disappointingly drew 1-1 against Shrewsbury at the weekend.

Instead recalls are handed to Josh Oluwayemi, Kieron Freeman, Michael Morrison, Denver Hume, Joe Morrell, Ronan Curtis and Joe Pigott.

Elsewhere, Sean Raggett is not considered with his back issue, Tom Lowery is back in training but not risked, while Michael Jacobs, Louis Thompson, Marlon Pack and Joe Rafferty are injured.

Although Reeco Hackett has sufficiently recovered from his illness to occupy the bench.

Noticeably, the Blues include just two Academy players in their squad, although, crucially, Zesh Rehman’s side have an FA Youth Cup match against Three Bridges on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Harry Jewitt-White is among the substitutes after returning from a loan spell at Gosport, where he featured six times

Pompey: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Freeman, Morrison, Hume, Dale, Tunnicliffe, Morrell, Curtis, Pigott, Scarlett.