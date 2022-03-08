Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley mourns 'inspirational' figure credited with key role in his journey to football management
Danny Cowley is mourning the death of an inspiring figure he credits as playing a key role in his path to becoming Pompey manager.
It has been confirmed that his predecessor as Head of PE at FitzWimarc School, Essex, Dave Jones, died on Saturday shortly after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Cowley, who spent nearly 15 years at the school in Rayleigh, said he would not be where he is today without the influence of Mr Jones.
‘I owe Dave an awful lot,’ Cowley told the Southend Echo.
‘He gave me my first role in teaching, I learnt so much from him, he created a wonderful legacy at the FitzWimarc School, and he gave so many young people opportunities.
‘He has an unbelievable knowledge across sports, and as a newly-qualified teacher I learnt so much from him, especially how to work hard - he was incredibly inspirational.
‘I’ll be forever thankful for what he did for me, and I wouldn’t have been able to have gone on and had the life I have without his contribution. I’m sure many staff members and pupils would feel the same.’
Cowley combined his duties as a teacher at FitzWimarc School – where Mr Jones worked for 40 years – with his role as manager at both Concord Rangers and Braintree Town.
Yet he gave up that chapter in his life when he became a full-time manager in 2016, following his appointment as Lincoln boss.
And since then, the 43-year-old has managed in three of English football’s top four divisions.
Indeed, he guided the Imps to two promotions, EFL Trophy glory and the quarter-finals of the 2016-17 FA Cup.
He also helped Huddersfield escape relegation from the Championship, while is fast approaching his one-year anniversary as Pompey manager.
The Blues and Cowley are back in action tonight when they take on Crewe at the Alexandra Stadium (7.45pm kick-off).