Gassan Ahadme is among eight changes for Pompey in tonight's Papa John's Trophy encounter with Sutton United. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Yet there remains an experienced look about his Blues squad for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy encounter with Sutton United.

Of those starting against the League Two outfit, there’s a recall for Gassan Ahadme, following six matches out of the squad, while George Hirst is granted a rare start.

Haji Mnoga, who has struggled for matches at Bromley on loan, is selected for a midfield role alongside Louis Thompson.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While there are suggestions Cowley has retained the back three system, with Paul Downing, Sean Raggett and Lee Brown in the centre.

That potentially leaves Mahlon Romeo and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild operating as the wing-backs.

On the bench, Academy keeper Toby Steward is joined by Izzy Kaba and Harvey Hughes, with the latter pair impressing in last week’s friendly 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

However, there is not the glut of Academy youngsters usually found on the bench in this competition, with Kieron Freeman, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ellis Harrison providing back-up.

Pompey: Bass, Romeo, Downing, Raggett, Brown, Hackett-Fairchild, Mnoga, Thompson, Jacobs, Ahadme, Hirst.

Subs: Steward, Freeman, Kaba, Hughes, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Harrison.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron