Danny Cowley opts for Portsmouth rotation and experimentation with much-changed side against Sutton
Danny Cowley has made eight changes to the Pompey side which so comprehensively defeated Sunderland.
Yet there remains an experienced look about his Blues squad for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy encounter with Sutton United.
Of those starting against the League Two outfit, there’s a recall for Gassan Ahadme, following six matches out of the squad, while George Hirst is granted a rare start.
Haji Mnoga, who has struggled for matches at Bromley on loan, is selected for a midfield role alongside Louis Thompson.
While there are suggestions Cowley has retained the back three system, with Paul Downing, Sean Raggett and Lee Brown in the centre.
That potentially leaves Mahlon Romeo and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild operating as the wing-backs.
On the bench, Academy keeper Toby Steward is joined by Izzy Kaba and Harvey Hughes, with the latter pair impressing in last week’s friendly 3-0 win over Bournemouth.
However, there is not the glut of Academy youngsters usually found on the bench in this competition, with Kieron Freeman, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ellis Harrison providing back-up.
Pompey: Bass, Romeo, Downing, Raggett, Brown, Hackett-Fairchild, Mnoga, Thompson, Jacobs, Ahadme, Hirst.
Subs: Steward, Freeman, Kaba, Hughes, Williams, Tunnicliffe, Harrison.
