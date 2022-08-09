Joe Pigott celebrates opening the scoring against Cardiff in Pompey's 3-0 Carabao Cup triumph. Picture: Dan Minto/ProSportsImages

The Blues pulled off a remarkable Carabao Cup shock over the Championship side by claiming a 3-0 triumph.

Second-half goals from Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis and Colby Bishop ensured the match was effectively over with 18 minutes to play as home fans headed for the exits.

It was an outstanding team display for Cowley’s men, throwing themselves into tackles and blocks with plenty of brave defending throughout.

Yet it was the quintet of Haji Mnoga, Zak Swanson, Jay Mingi, Haji Minoga and Josh Griffiths who drew special praise.

With all five aged 21 and below – nonetheless playing pivotal roles in defeating the Bluesbirds.

Cowley told The News: ‘To make that amount of changes when you come to a Championship club, particularly one that has so many good players as Cardiff City, and to keep a clean sheet and to win is good.

‘We had to earn the right in the first first half, which you must always do when you come away to a Championship team.

‘Five players that started were 21 and under, I think that bodes really well for the future of the club.

‘Three of our little ones – Zak Swanson, Jay Mingi and Haji played a big part in the clean sheet, which was great.

‘Josh Griffiths had a second clean sheet – and with Dane Scarlett everyone saw what a special talent he’s going to be.

‘I’m pleased for the young players, they did great in pre-season and deserved our trust and earned our trust, which is why we played them.

‘The senior players supported them really well and the boys who finished the game and came from the bench contributed as well.

‘We were pleased Saturday with our work against the ball, we gave Lincoln very, very little. We weren’t so pleased in possession.

‘Against Cardiff it was a better blend.’

Only 72 hours earlier, some fans booed the Blues following a frustrating goalless draw with Lincoln.

Away from home, however, there have been two excellent displays – firstly in a 3-3 draw at Sheffield Wednesday and now in a comprehensive win at Cardiff.

Cowley added: ‘We saw all those qualities you need away from home – and have now seen that in both away performances this season.

‘We’ve had a real focus on trying to improve our away form from last year, which we felt was holding us back. Ultimately, the away form often defines a team.