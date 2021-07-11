The pair sat out the Blues' 5-2 victory in the traditional pre-season friendly at Westleigh Park yesterday.

Both watched on from the sidelines but were not risked to feature.

Bazunu, who arrived on loan from Manchester City earlier this month, has not been involved in either of Pompey's summer friendly programme so far.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also sat out the 2-1 defeat at QPR on Wednesday because of a quad injury.

Raggett played in the second half against the Championship outfit but was not risked against Paul Doswell's men.

The ex-Norwich defender has an ankle knock.

However, the duo will both travel to St George's Park for Pompey's training camp that starts tomorrow and Cowley insists neither have serious problems.

Man City loanee Gavin Bazunu has missed Pompey's opening two friendlies. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

The Blues head coach said: ‘We're just wrapping them up in cotton wool for different reasons.

‘We need to safely navigate through this pre-season period. What we don't want to do is get any niggles.

‘We've got 70km into the group over two weeks.

‘Sean just got a kick on the ankle and we're looking after it.

‘Gavin has disrupted some fibres in his quad so we've wrapped them up in cotton wool and hopefully will be ready to train next week.’

Ellis Harrison, Michael Jacobs and Liam Vincent were also not involved against the Hawks.

Harrison is now back in full training after knee surgery March, while Jacobs continues his recovery following a similar operation towards the end of last season.