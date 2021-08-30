Midfielder Miguel Azeez has today joined Pompey on a season-long loan from Arsenal. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The highly-regarded youngster today sealed a season-long loan at Fratton Park, ending a lengthy pursuit for the midfielder.

With five appearances for the Premier League giants already under his belt, the 18-year-old is earmarked for a bright future.

Azeez has featured in the Europa League and EFL Trophy for the Gunners, netting for the under-21s against Crawley last season.

Now his development has been entrusted with Danny Cowley at Fratton Park.

Cowley has forged a strong relationship with Arsenal since loaning Emile Smith Rowe from them during his time as Huddersfield boss.

And Azeez will be challenged to bolster the attacking capabilities of a side which has failed to score in its last two League One fixtures.

The youngster is presently not training with his new club, having been called up to England under-20s for their friendly with Romania on Monday, September 6.

He is the fourth loan player on Pompey’s books, joining Gassan Ahadme, Gavin Bazunu and George Hirst.

