Danny Cowley reveals chances of latest Portsmouth signings making debuts at Cardiff in Carabao Cup

Both players have now trained with their new Fratton Park team-mates ahead of the Carabao Cup first-round tie and will be part of the group that travels to the Welsh capital.

Danny Cowley secured their signatures over the weekend, with former Crewe midfielder Lowery’s free transfer arrival announced late on Friday night.

Dale’s loan move to the south coast from Blackpool followed just 37 hours later, with confirmation of the winger’s signing coming on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowery was introduced to the Fratton Park fans before Saturday’s goalless draw with Lincoln. He also trained before the game as he plays catch-up fitness-wise, despite employing a fitness coach over the summer.

Dale’s anticipated arrival, though, was delayed because of the birth of his son, with the 23-year-old subsequently only coming down to the city yesterday,

Nevertheless, both have now trained with the rest of the group and are available for selection against Cardiff.

Cowley said: ‘Tom was able to do his medical on Friday and then trained on Saturday.

Tom Lowery joined Pompey on a free transfer on Friday night

‘Owen and his partner had a young baby on Friday afternoon, so it’s been a bit of a whirlwind 72 hours for him.

‘We actually did his medical up where he lives, or was living, and he travelled down on Sunday.

‘I think that says a lot about Owen and his commitment.

‘He could easily have taken more time to spend with his young family but I know he’s really keen to get his season going and he’s shown huge commitment and dedication (to be here).

‘They’ve both trained today and off the back of that we’ll make some intelligent decisions.’

As well as debuts for Dale and Lowery, Cowley is expected to make changes to the side which drew against the Imps.

He’s keen to hand some of his youngsters the chance to continue their development.

And he sees a League Cup game at the City of Cardiff Stadium as the best opportunity to do that.

The Blues head coach added: ‘For us, there’s an opportunity for some of our young players - and there’s no better opportunity than playing away from home in a great stadium against a big club like Cardiff City.

‘We want to really commit to our young players here.

‘I think we have 10 here who are 21 and under.

‘We’ve worked hard with them in pre-season and as we’ve waited patiently to put the group together, there’s been an onus on the young players and I think their progress has been excellent as a consequence.