Danny Cowley revealed the talented winger felt a tight hamstring while warming up ahead of kick-off against Fleetwood on Saturday.

As a consequence, the Blues’ head coach decided against risking Jacobs from the bench in the disappointing 1-1 draw.

It’s the latest blow for the 30-year-old, who only recently returned from two matches out with a groin issue.

Jacobs announced his comeback from that spell on the sidelines by appearing as a substitute at Ipswich and then producing a man-of-the-match display in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy victory over Aston Villa Under-21s.

Now Cowley’s waiting to learn the full extent of the newest headache over the ex-Wigan man’s availability.

He told The News: ‘Michael felt his hamstring, it’s really annoying because he played so well on Tuesday night and this game would have really suited him.

‘He has a tight hamstring and I was umming and ahhing about bringing him on as a sub, about whether to risk him.

Michael Jacobs has a hamstring concern following his recent return. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘It’s annoying, the game needed him, but we didn’t really feel the confidence to be able to bring him on.

‘It had been hanging around since Thursday and Friday and we were hoping he would be okay.

‘He needs extra time to recover really, especially when he hasn’t got a rhythm of games, comes back, plays and it happens again.

‘There’s always a risk of strains and tears, so we have to be careful with him. On Saturday he felt it while warming up.’

Josh Koroma is currently the favoured choice on the left flank – capping his run in the team by netting against Fleetwood.

It represented his fourth goal in six appearances since arriving on a season-long loan from Huddersfield and dislodging Ronan Curtis.

As for Jacobs, his injury issues have dictated his last League One start was against Bristol Rovers on August 20.

Cowley added: ‘Michael was excellent on Tuesday, he’s had a period of time out and Josh Koroma has done well.

‘Josh came on at Fratton Park and set the goal up against Peterborough, then he scored against Plymouth and scored again on Saturday.

‘So we’ve got good competition in there.’

