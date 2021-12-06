Yet the head coach admitted the returning Sheffield Wednesday player couldn’t be effectively accommodated into his Blues side.

Byers is back at Fratton Park tomorrow night (7.45pm), having joined the Owls from Swansea in August.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Pompey after recruited by Kenny Jackett in January.

However, the midfielder made just five starts, totalling 15 appearances, as he failed to establish himself under both Jackett and replacement Cowley.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘George has technical ability and some technical quality above the level for sure, he’s a good player.

‘He can create goals, score goals and I see him as an eight, but what was unfortunate for George was the system he needed to play in.

‘Probably you need the right number nine which can play up there on their own.

George Byers, now with Sheffield Wednesday, featured 15 times on loan for Pompey last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘If you want to play 4-3-3, then you need the number nine that allows you to play that with a six and two eights.

‘He can play the 10 role, but I don’t know if he has the penetration for us in that position.

‘We like our 10s to be more of a forward player rather than a midfielder. I don’t like midfield players playing the 10, sometimes you have to, but it’s not a preference for me.

‘I saw him as an eight and, if Ellis Harrison had been fit, then he’s the nine that could probably play up there on his own and work with George.

‘Now he’s at Sheffield Wednesday, who have so many players. It’s such a big squad with so much competition, my goodness.’

Byers has featured seven times and scored once for the Owls this season, yet availability has been hampered by injury.

He started for Darren Moore’s side in last weekend’s 3-0 home defeat to Hartlepool in the Papa John’s Trophy.

However, Byers was withdrawn at half-time, with the hosts already trailing 2-0.

