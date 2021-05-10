The News understands the Blues are keen on a swift finalisation of a long-term deal for their head coach and his brother, Nicky.

With a major rebuild required, Pompey wish for a swift appointment, potentially as early as within the next 48 hours.

That will allow Cowley to begin his recruitment drive as quickly as possible following the team’s failure to reach the play-offs.

It is understood Cowley is keen for a large overhaul of an existing squad which has been unable to take the Blues out of League One over the last four seasons.

The former Lincoln boss is eager to dive straight into creating his own side – and has already lined up a number of targets.

Over the last 12 matches, he has also been able to assess the present squad and who he wants to remain at Fratton Park.

Pompey finished eighth in League One this season – having led the table at Christmas.

Danny Cowley is set to be named as a long-term Pompey boss imminently. Picture: Joe Pepler

