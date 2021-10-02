John Marquis keeps his place as Pompey seek a first win in nine games. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The Blues’ head coach has opted against making changes, despite the disappointing manner of Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat at Burton.

It remains to be seen whether Cowley keeps the same formation for the encounter with Sunderland, yet, looking at the personnel, that appears a safe bet.

That means John Marquis keeping his place, despite one goal in 11 appearances this season.

Pompey head into the encounter with the League One leaders having failed to win in their previous eight fixtures in all competitions.

Connor Ogilvie is again not available for selection following injury, with fellow defender Clark Robertson remaining on the sidelines.

Michael Jacobs keeps his place on the bench, while Gassan Ahadme again misses out on the match-day 18.

Pompey: Bazunu, Freeman, Raggett, Williams, Romeo, Brown, Tunnicliffe, Morrell, Harness, Curtis, Marquis.

Subs: Bass, Jacobs, Hackett-Fairchild, Harrison, Hirst, Thompson, Downing.

