The bug, affecting the throat, head and causing fever, is not related to Covid – nonetheless, has swept through the Blues camp.

Connor Ogilvie was named on the bench, yet was unable to warm-up, while Marlon Pack, Josh Griffiths and Colby Bishop played on after being laid low.

In addition, Joe Morrell only returned from the problem on Christmas Day, restricting him to a substitute’s role at St James Park.

And Cowley admitted it significantly impacted preparation and selection for the trip to the Grecians.

He told The News: ‘We’ve had some challenges for sure. Dane Scarlett’s got a throat infection, so has Jay Mingi, I have changed the team about 15 times this week.

‘Josh Griffiths wasn’t very well, Marlon Pack wasn't very well, Connor Ogilvie didn’t warm-up during the game because he deteriorated over the day. We would have used him, but only in extreme circumstances.

Danny Cowley has revealed the Pompey camp has been devastated by illness during the last week. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Colby Bishop has been unwell, Joe Morrell didn’t train until Christmas, it has been difficult, it has been a challenge.

‘I know the group, it’s a good group, it’s an honest group, and they could have easily used it as an excuse, particularly around the Christmas period. They are very professional and want to help the team and club.

‘It seems to be three variants (of illness), those that have had Covid think it’s worse than that. It’s throat, head, a fever.

‘I have some empathy for them, I had it at the beginning of the week, but was in work – and there is a difference between me being in work and able to play football.

‘I was pretty poorly, then Nicky had it and then all the players got it. You know what it’s like, as soon as you travel on the coach and in the changing room, once one or two get it spreads like wildfire.’

Cowley is hopeful some of those affected by the illness will be available for the visit of Ipswich to Fratton Park (December 29).

Then again, he’s keen there are no other casualties before then.

He added: ‘I said to them in there, those that are ill try to get better as quickly as they can – and those that are not ill try to stay away from those that have it.

‘It has been an ever-changing situation and not easy to manage.

