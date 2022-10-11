Michael Jacobs starts for a strong Pompey XI against Southampton in the Hampshire Senior Cup. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Of his starting XI, only Josh Dockerill is without first-team experience, with the Blues fielding a side similar to the one which trounced Aston Villa Under-21s last Tuesday.

Cowley had been expected to name a youthful team, dipping into the Academy to largely supplement his line-up, as he largely did in last season’s competition.

Yet for tonight’s second round encounter with Southampton’s kids, he has selected the likes of Joe Pigott, Denver Hume, Reeco Hackett and Michael Jacobs.

They are joined by Kieron Freeman, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Jay Mingi, Josh Oluwayemi and Zak Swanson in the south-coast derby.

Dockerill and fellow second-year scholar Adam Payce, who has featured twice for Pompey this season, are the Academy’s representatives.

Meanwhile, the bench is made up entirely of first-year scholars, including Harvey Laidlaw and ex-Fulham pair Brian Quarm and Dan Murray.

Southampton B, who have returned to the Hampshire Senior Cup this season, are made up of players from their under-23s, plus the experienced Olly Lancashire as a support player.

Pompey: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Dockerill, Freeman, Hume, Tunnicliffe, Mingi, Payce, Hackett, Jacobs, Pigott.

Subs: Osei-Owusu, Quarm, Laidlaw, Mottah, Murray.

