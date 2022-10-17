Joe Rafferty is still not ready to return from injury as Danny Cowley names an unchanged side at Charlton. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues face Charlton in tonight’s Sky-televised clash having retained Connor Ogilvie at right-back and Clark Robertson at left-back.

Despite Cowley intimating Joe Rafferty is making good progress following injury, the ex-Preston player is not yet ready for a return.

Tom Lowery also remains on the sidelines, with Joe Morrell continuing to partner Marlon Pack in the centre of midfield.

That means Pompey have named the same starting XI which drew 1-1 with Fleetwood in their last match, irrespective of concerns over the left-footed Ogilvie’s ongoing selection at right-back.

In fact, there are no changes to the 18-man squad, with Ryan Tunnicliffe and Kieron Freeman again overlooked.

Meanwhile, former Pompey favourite Craig MacGillivray is among the Charlton substitutes.

Pompey: Griffiths, Ogilvie, Morrison, Raggett, Robertson, Dale, Pack, Morrell, Koroma, Scarlett, Bishop.