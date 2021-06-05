Former Barnet boss Simon Bassey has joined Pompey as first-team coach under Danny Cowley. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

The 45-year-old has agreed to become the Blues’ first-team coach and will begin work on Monday.

Bassey quit non-league Barnet on Thursday, having served as Bees boss since April.

Despite finishing second from bottom in the National League, he sufficiently impressed the Barnet hierarchy to be asked to continue in the role next season.

However, the former AFC Wimbledon coach has opted to depart The Hive in favour of working with Danny Cowley at Fratton Park.

The pair are long-time friends stretching back to non-league times, remaining in touch through their respective football pathways.

On Thursday, upon announcing his Barnet exit, Bassey said: ‘An opportunity has come up for me to work at a higher level, one I felt I couldn't turn down.’

That opportunity is Pompey.

He now bolsters a backroom left light since losing Joe Gallen, John Keeley and Jake Wigley at the season’s end during a Pompey shake up.

Bassey joins head coach Cowley and his brother Nicky, who serves as assistant, in the Fratton Park coaching ranks.

The Blues are also seeking a goalkeeping coach to replace the long-serving Keeley, who has since reunited with Paul Cook at Ipswich.

Bassey spent 17 years at Wimbledon, including time as a player.

As a coach, he was a constant through the rise up the leagues, while had two spells as caretaker boss before leaving in the summer of 2019.

